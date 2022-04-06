Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stake Lifted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth $657,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 11.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 618 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.4% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 12.7% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYK traded down $4.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $263.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,684. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $236.09 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The stock has a market cap of $99.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.68, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.09.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

