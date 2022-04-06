Strs Ohio Trims Stock Position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Miller Industries by 1,604.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 20,811 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Miller Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Miller Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Miller Industries by 6.3% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in Miller Industries by 0.9% during the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 62,713 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Miller Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Miller Industries stock opened at $27.03 on Wednesday. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.83 and a 1 year high of $47.57. The company has a market capitalization of $308.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.63.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $201.69 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Miller Industries’s payout ratio is 50.35%.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

