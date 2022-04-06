Strs Ohio Raises Stock Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 20,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $854,259.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 3,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $214,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,385 shares of company stock valued at $14,870,879 in the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $63.21 on Wednesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $65.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 339.04% and a negative return on equity of 54.89%. The company had revenue of $25.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITCI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.83.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile (Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.