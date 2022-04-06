Strs Ohio Purchases New Shares in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UVV. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Universal by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 24,231 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Universal by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Universal by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Universal in the 3rd quarter valued at $475,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Universal in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UVV opened at $58.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Universal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.24 and a fifty-two week high of $60.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.31.

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $652.64 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.61%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

