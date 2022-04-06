Strs Ohio Lowers Stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,332,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,536,000 after buying an additional 1,353,750 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,774,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,687,000 after buying an additional 34,574 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 675,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,338,000 after purchasing an additional 66,253 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after purchasing an additional 15,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 306,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 95,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $205,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $361,729.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CCRN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.57.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $20.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $763.92 million, a PE ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.90.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $640.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 52.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

