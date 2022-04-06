Strs Ohio Increases Stock Position in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

Strs Ohio increased its position in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) by 10,400.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.09% of Vectrus worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEC. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vectrus by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 572,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,806,000 after acquiring an additional 197,215 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Vectrus by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 127,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,433,000 after acquiring an additional 62,536 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vectrus by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 683,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,358,000 after acquiring an additional 60,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vectrus by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 929,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,738,000 after acquiring an additional 53,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vectrus by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,648,000 after acquiring an additional 50,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Vectrus alerts:

Shares of VEC stock opened at $37.12 on Wednesday. Vectrus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.65 and a 1 year high of $55.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $435.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VEC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vectrus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Vectrus Profile (Get Rating)

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, security, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.