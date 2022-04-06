Strs Ohio Increases Stock Position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWO. FMR LLC raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 41.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 153,900 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 19.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 411,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 67,997 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 9.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 12,763 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 13.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 125,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 14,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 13,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $79,648.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 16,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total transaction of $95,242.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,847 shares of company stock worth $278,091. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on TWO shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.01.

NYSE:TWO opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.87. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 111.05% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.36%.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

