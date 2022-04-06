Strs Ohio Increases Holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) by 94.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.11% of Big 5 Sporting Goods worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. 60.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BGFV shares. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 7,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $128,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock opened at $16.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $369.07 million, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.22 and a 200 day moving average of $21.54. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $47.65.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $273.36 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 38.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

