Strs Ohio Has $420,000 Stake in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) by 529.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 57,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.22% of Nautilus worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 107.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Nautilus by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nautilus by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Nautilus by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Nautilus by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 62,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. 59.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sarah Anne Jones sold 8,800 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $42,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NLS opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.55 million, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.78. Nautilus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $147.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.83 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 3.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nautilus, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

NLS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nautilus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nautilus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.30.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

