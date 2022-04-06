Strs Ohio Buys 4,112 Shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Bioventus were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus during the 3rd quarter worth $5,251,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bioventus by 66.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 733,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after buying an additional 293,206 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Bioventus by 6,067.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 146,094 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Bioventus by 909.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 102,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 92,741 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new position in Bioventus in the third quarter valued at $909,000. Institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus stock opened at $13.76 on Wednesday. Bioventus Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $19.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Bioventus ( NYSE:BVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Bioventus had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 21.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bioventus from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Bioventus in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bioventus from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bioventus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

In other Bioventus news, insider John Nosenzo sold 65,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $733,508.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 16,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $179,219.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,807 shares of company stock valued at $934,645.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

