Strs Ohio Boosts Stake in KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) by 543.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in KemPharm were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KemPharm by 11.8% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in KemPharm by 22.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,313 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in KemPharm by 139.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in KemPharm by 72.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in KemPharm by 29.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,644 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMPH. StockNews.com began coverage on KemPharm in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright raised KemPharm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ KMPH opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. KemPharm, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.73.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). KemPharm had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 29.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that KemPharm, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

KemPharm Company Profile

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

