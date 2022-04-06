Strs Ohio Boosts Position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) by 242.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 37.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 87,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $1,246,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 836,858 shares of company stock valued at $6,831,044.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.14.

NASDAQ RXRX opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.18. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $42.81.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.07% and a negative net margin of 1,832.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

