Stream Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $3.10 Million (STPL)

Stream Protocol (STPL) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Stream Protocol has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Stream Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stream Protocol has a market cap of $3.10 million and $29,788.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stream Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00035996 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.67 or 0.00106115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Stream Protocol Coin Profile

STPL is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 497,752,641 coins and its circulating supply is 285,031,863 coins. Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol . Stream Protocol’s official website is www.streamprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

Buying and Selling Stream Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stream Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stream Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stream Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stream Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stream Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.