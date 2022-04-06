Stratec (OTC:STSEY) Given New €138.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stratec (OTC:STSEY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €154.00 ($169.23) to €138.00 ($151.65) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
STSEY opened at $26.25 on Tuesday.
About Stratec
