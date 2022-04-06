Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Shares Gap Up to $20.76

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.76, but opened at $22.01. Stoneridge shares last traded at $22.01, with a volume of 3 shares changing hands.

SRI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stoneridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $546.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.95.

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $203.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor purchased 12,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $243,287.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Stoneridge by 7.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 90.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 25.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 20.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period.

About Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI)

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.