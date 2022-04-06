Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Shares Gap Up to $20.76

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.76, but opened at $22.01. Stoneridge shares last traded at $22.01, with a volume of 3 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SRI. StockNews.com started coverage on Stoneridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

The stock has a market cap of $546.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.64 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $203.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.03 million. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor bought 12,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $243,287.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 90.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 25.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 609.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 145.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 20.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

