Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 596 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.8% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,658,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,194,000 after buying an additional 4,810,319 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,162,752,000 after buying an additional 2,764,341 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $298,028,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,516,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,539,859,000 after buying an additional 1,827,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,144,969.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,782,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,233,000 after buying an additional 1,782,337 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a $197.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.67.

JPM stock traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.43. The company had a trading volume of 547,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,124,054. The company has a market capitalization of $388.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.87. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $127.27 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

