StockNews.com Upgrades Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) to Sell

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

TRVN opened at $0.46 on Monday. Trevena has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.31. The stock has a market cap of $75.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.73.

Trevena ( NASDAQ:TRVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Trevena had a negative return on equity of 62.36% and a negative net margin of 7,771.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trevena will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Trevena by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Trevena by 454.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 28,598 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Trevena during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Trevena during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Trevena by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 55,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 23,668 shares in the last quarter. 22.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trevena (Get Rating)

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

