StockNews.com Upgrades Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TRHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.53.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

TRHC opened at $5.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $144.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $53.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.39.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare ( NASDAQ:TRHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $85.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.19 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a negative return on equity of 61.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $30,701.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gordon Tunstall purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 17,000 shares of company stock worth $97,110 and sold 9,990 shares worth $151,909. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRHC. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.