StockNews.com Upgrades LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to Buy

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. HSBC raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.75.
Shares of LYB traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.95. 2,594,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,337,916. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $84.17 and a one year high of $118.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.74 and a 200 day moving average of $96.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
