StockNews.com Upgrades LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to Buy

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. HSBC raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.75.

Shares of LYB traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.95. 2,594,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,337,916. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $84.17 and a one year high of $118.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.74 and a 200 day moving average of $96.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The company had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

