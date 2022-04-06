StockNews.com Lowers Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on JYNT. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Joint from $128.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Joint from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Joint from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Joint from $125.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Shares of JYNT opened at $34.82 on Friday. Joint has a twelve month low of $29.84 and a twelve month high of $111.06. The company has a market cap of $501.86 million, a P/E ratio of 72.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.31.

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Joint had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 26.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Joint will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter D. Holt purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.24 per share, for a total transaction of $49,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jake Singleton purchased 1,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Joint by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Joint by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Joint by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Joint by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Joint by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

