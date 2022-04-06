StockNews.com Lowers Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on COLL. Zacks Investment Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.60.

COLL opened at $20.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $670.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.24.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 10,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $228,179.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 5.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,647 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

