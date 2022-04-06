StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smart Sand from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 26th.

NASDAQ:SND opened at $3.66 on Friday. Smart Sand has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $4.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $163.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.40.

Smart Sand ( NASDAQ:SND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Smart Sand had a negative net margin of 40.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Smart Sand will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Douglas Young sold 9,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $27,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,008 shares of company stock worth $414,029. Corporate insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. THRC Management LLC bought a new stake in Smart Sand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $793,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Smart Sand by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 599,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Smart Sand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Smart Sand by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 8,022 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Smart Sand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

