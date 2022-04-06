StockNews.com Begins Coverage on T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TTOO. Alliance Global Partners raised T2 Biosystems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $0.70 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T2 Biosystems presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1.55.

Shares of NASDAQ TTOO opened at $0.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.58. The company has a market cap of $88.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.31. T2 Biosystems has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.66.

T2 Biosystems ( NASDAQ:TTOO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 1,278.55% and a negative net margin of 175.50%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTOO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in T2 Biosystems by 145.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 101,984 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in T2 Biosystems by 411.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 580,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 466,848 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in T2 Biosystems by 100.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in T2 Biosystems by 277.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 21,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in T2 Biosystems by 20.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 81,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

