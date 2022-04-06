StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RGCO. TheStreet raised RGC Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RGC Resources from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Get RGC Resources alerts:

RGCO stock opened at $21.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of -0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.16. RGC Resources has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.02.

RGC Resources ( NASDAQ:RGCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The energy company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $23.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that RGC Resources will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in RGC Resources by 30.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 315,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 72,912 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in RGC Resources by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 122,486 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in RGC Resources by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,604 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in RGC Resources by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61,475 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in RGC Resources by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,721 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter.

RGC Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

RGC Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries. The firm operates through the following segments: Gas Utility, Investment in Affiliates, and Parent and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.