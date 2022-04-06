StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Hallmark Financial Services from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

Shares of HALL stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.60 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.93.

Hallmark Financial Services ( NASDAQ:HALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Hallmark Financial Services had a return on equity of 0.94% and a net margin of 2.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hallmark Financial Services will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 21.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 15.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 23.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hallmark Financial Services (Get Rating)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.