StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Hallmark Financial Services from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.
Shares of HALL stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.60 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.93.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 21.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 15.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 23.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Hallmark Financial Services (Get Rating)
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.
