StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Shares of Genie Energy stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. Genie Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.74 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.16.

Get Genie Energy alerts:

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 5.62%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Genie Energy’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Genie Energy by 280.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Genie Energy by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Genie Energy in the third quarter valued at $118,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Genie Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 393,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 16,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Genie Energy by 77.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 35,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

About Genie Energy (Get Rating)

Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through the following segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE), Genie Energy Services (GES), GRE International and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc (GOGAS). The GRE segment owns and operates retail energy providers which resell electricity and natural gas to residential and business customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.