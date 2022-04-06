StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First United (NASDAQ:FUNC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of First United from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First United from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

FUNC opened at $23.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. First United has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The firm has a market cap of $157.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.16.

First United ( NASDAQ:FUNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $20.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 million. First United had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that First United will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. First United’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First United by 660.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of First United during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of First United by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First United during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First United by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. 29.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

