StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EVK opened at $1.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.51 million, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of -0.66. Ever-Glory International Group has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $6.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average is $2.35.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ever-Glory International Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,778 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Ever-Glory International Group worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

