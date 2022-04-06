STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 79,721 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,892,075 shares.The stock last traded at $38.21 and had previously closed at $39.81.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STM shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.44.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,627,021 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $177,289,000 after purchasing an additional 839,640 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,211,808 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $156,993,000 after acquiring an additional 385,671 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,773,707 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $136,439,000 after acquiring an additional 147,924 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,733,455 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $133,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 393.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,530,679 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $75,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,355 shares in the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

