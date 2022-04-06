Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Price Target to C$14.25

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.25 to C$14.25 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SPGYF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPGYF opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $8.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.49.

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

