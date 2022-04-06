Steven Sewell Acquires 27,240 Shares of Abacus Property Group (ASX:ABP) Stock

Abacus Property Group (ASX:ABP – Get Rating) insider Steven Sewell bought 27,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$3.30 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of A$89,783.04 ($67,506.05).

Steven Sewell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Abacus Property Group alerts:

On Monday, March 21st, Steven Sewell bought 26,847 shares of Abacus Property Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$3.35 ($2.52) per share, with a total value of A$89,856.91 ($67,561.59).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Abacus Property Group (ASX:ABP), is a diversified Australian REIT with an investment portfolio concentrated in the Office and Self Storage sectors. We invest capital in real estate opportunities to deliver superior long term returns and maximise securityholder value. Abacus is a strong asset backed, annuity style business model where capital is directed towards assets that provide potential for enhanced income growth and ultimately create value.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abacus Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abacus Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.