Steven Pantelick Sells 2,555 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) CFO Steven Pantelick sold 2,555 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $70,875.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Steven Pantelick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Steven Pantelick sold 30,000 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $649,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $27.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of -0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.42 and its 200-day moving average is $29.04. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $62.25.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $75.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.34 million. Research analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PUBM. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 30.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Company Profile (Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

