Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling is a leading heavy civil construction company that specializes in the building and reconstruction of transportation and water infrastructure projects in the U.S. The company’s transportation infrastructure projects include highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports and light rail. Its water infrastructure projects include water, wastewater and storm drainage systems. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Construction in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $26.13 on Tuesday. Sterling Construction has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $32.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $401.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sterling Construction will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 4,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $139,933.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Sterling Construction by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Sterling Construction by 238.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Sterling Construction by 7.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA increased its stake in Sterling Construction by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 36,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Sterling Construction by 7.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

