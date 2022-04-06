StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Shares Gap Up to $32.43

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.43, but opened at $33.11. StepStone Group shares last traded at $31.61, with a volume of 22 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STEP shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on StepStone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered StepStone Group to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.58.

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.40 million. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in StepStone Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 53.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 139.5% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

