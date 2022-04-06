Stephens Initiates Coverage on PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Analysts at Stephens initiated coverage on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PYPL. Susquehanna lowered their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.78.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PYPL opened at $117.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $137.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.29. PayPal has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in PayPal by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,291,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,764,000 after acquiring an additional 228,090 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Company Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.