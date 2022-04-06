Stephen Fredette Sells 1,914 Shares of Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) insider Stephen Fredette sold 1,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $45,285.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Toast stock traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.19. 5,732,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,560,594. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.28. Toast, Inc has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $69.93.
Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toast, Inc will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.
TOST has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Toast from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Toast in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Toast in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Toast from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.
About Toast (Get Rating)
Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toast (TOST)
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
- Three Stocks To Buy Before They Report Q1 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.