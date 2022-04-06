Stephen Fredette Sells 1,914 Shares of Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) insider Stephen Fredette sold 1,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $45,285.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Toast stock traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.19. 5,732,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,560,594. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.28. Toast, Inc has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $69.93.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toast, Inc will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Toast by 25,906.8% during the fourth quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,003,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,226,000 after buying an additional 12,953,407 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Toast by 992.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,950,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,972,000 after buying an additional 7,223,299 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Toast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,555,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Toast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,051,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,717,000. 17.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TOST has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Toast from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Toast in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Toast in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Toast from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

