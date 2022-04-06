STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.18

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.18 and last traded at C$3.10, with a volume of 229302 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.10.

STEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded STEP Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$2.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. ATB Capital boosted their price target on STEP Energy Services to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded STEP Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$2.15 to C$4.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.72. The firm has a market cap of C$205.83 million and a P/E ratio of -7.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.89.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

