State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.67.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STT. Barclays upped their target price on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

NYSE STT traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.81. 14,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,996,880. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.54. State Street has a 52 week low of $76.92 and a 52 week high of $104.87.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that State Street will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in State Street by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,691,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,142,000 after buying an additional 455,882 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in State Street by 497.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 76,236 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in State Street by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 10,612 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in State Street by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 43,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in State Street by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

