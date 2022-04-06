State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 6,149 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,149 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Ally Financial worth $9,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 95.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALLY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.71.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $123,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $139,326.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $42.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.53. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 37.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

