State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 361 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Markel worth $8,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 0.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,638,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,469,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 22.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,223,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 88.9% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total transaction of $82,314.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,486.02, for a total transaction of $2,229,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,065 shares of company stock worth $4,529,920. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,473.69 on Wednesday. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $1,155.00 and a 52-week high of $1,513.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,322.99 and a 200 day moving average of $1,277.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.74.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $15.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.53 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Markel had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 5.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 76.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on MKL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Markel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,443.33.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

