State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,602 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Iron Mountain worth $8,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 5.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on IRM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $55.27 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $37.04 and a 12-month high of $56.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 159.36%.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 7,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $391,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total value of $307,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,281 shares of company stock valued at $5,689,503. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

