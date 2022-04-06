State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases Shares of 245,836 Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 245,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,354,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

LCID opened at 23.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 16.43 and a quick ratio of 16.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 25.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of 33.19. Lucid Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 16.12 and a fifty-two week high of 57.75.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported -0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.26 by -0.11. The company had revenue of 26.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 59.87 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 633.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

LCID has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 33.80.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

