State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,391 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Masco worth $9,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Masco by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 936,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,148,000 after purchasing an additional 99,681 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Masco by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,556,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,605,000 after purchasing an additional 223,895 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Masco by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $749,931.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $2,662,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,842 shares of company stock valued at $5,990,173 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Masco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $72.50 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.83.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $50.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $50.47 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.56.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

