State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $8.21 Million Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $8,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WHR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,959,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,007,000 after purchasing an additional 315,676 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 303.4% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 188,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,471,000 after buying an additional 141,938 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 9.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,274,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,160,000 after buying an additional 109,613 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after buying an additional 94,587 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 336.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 101,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,650,000 after buying an additional 78,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Shares of WHR stock opened at $172.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.69. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $169.25 and a 12 month high of $257.68.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 24.67%.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $295.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.03.

About Whirlpool (Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.