State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,922 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 256.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 197.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $246,552.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 5,500 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $99,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEO opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.41.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.47%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEO. Barclays downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.71.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

