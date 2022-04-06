State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 7,373 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 74,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 7,362 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 270,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,107,000 after buying an additional 27,389 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $8,419,000. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 70,360 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 2.03. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $23.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.88.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.32). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.06%.

PK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

