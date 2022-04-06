State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 12,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HE. Guggenheim raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hawaiian Electric Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

Shares of NYSE HE opened at $42.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $45.97. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.27.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $770.27 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 62.22%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

