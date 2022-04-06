State of Michigan Retirement System Has $829,000 Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 189.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,658 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $10,033,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,216,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,919,000 after acquiring an additional 520,626 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 751.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DELL. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.57 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.69.

NYSE DELL opened at $48.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $61.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.86.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $27.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.52 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 87.33%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

In other news, insider Howard D. Elias sold 67,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total value of $3,696,402.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $6,674,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 257,226 shares of company stock worth $13,783,489. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

