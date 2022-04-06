State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.19 Million Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 29.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,555,000 after buying an additional 20,259 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 115.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,359,000 after purchasing an additional 46,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 31.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $785.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $322.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $499.00 to $424.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $719.53.

In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total transaction of $391,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $392.63 on Wednesday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $342.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $394.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $460.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 381.19 and a beta of 0.82.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($3.36). Boston Beer had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $348.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

